Iran says no final agreement reached with US despite Trump’s optimism

TEHRAN – Iran has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that a deal between Washington and Tehran is close to being finalized, stressing that no agreement has yet been completed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said reports regarding a signing date and venue for any potential agreement were speculative.

He said a large portion of the negotiating draft has been completed, but progress has been affected by what he described as repeated changes in the U.S. position.

Baghaei also stated that Qatar and Pakistan have played important mediating roles throughout the diplomatic process. He emphasized that Iran would not compromise on its core principles and red lines during the negotiations.

Trump, however, told reporters that an agreement with Iran had entered its final stages and could soon be signed. He claimed that Iran’s senior leadership supported the deal and said the agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the White House, Trump further asserted that the proposed deal had been approved by Iran’s supreme leadership. He said Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei was aware of the contents of the agreement and suggested that nothing significant happens in Iran without his approval.

The US president also stated that once the agreement is signed, Washington would lift its maritime blockade on Iranian ports, a move he said could contribute to lower global oil prices.

According to Trump, a signing ceremony could take place in a European country later this week. He said U.S. Vice President JD Vance would represent the United States at the event, while he would not attend personally.

Experts said the differing public statements from both sides have created uncertainty about the status of the negotiations. While Trump has expressed confidence that an agreement is close, Iran has indicated that talks remain ongoing and that no final deal has been concluded.

Trump also said that Iran, along with other parties involved, is interested in reducing regional tensions and pursuing a diplomatic solution. However, Tehran has neither formally confirmed nor endorsed the specific claims made by the U.S. president.