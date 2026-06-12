Cryptocurrency users in Pakistan surpass 40 million

ISLAMABAD – The number of cryptocurrency users in Pakistan has surpassed 40 million, while annual crypto transaction volumes have exceeded $300 billion.

Pakistan has entered a new phase of digital and tokenized economy development following the enforcement of the Virtual Assets Act, marking a major step toward regulating digital financial activities in the country.

Under the new legislation, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority has been established to oversee and regulate virtual asset operations. The move is aimed at creating a structured framework for digital finance and emerging technologies.

In parallel, the State Bank of Pakistan has launched a regulatory sandbox for digital asset activities.

The initiative is designed to allow fintech innovations and new digital investment models to be tested in a controlled and secure environment.

The new policy framework also includes the initiation of tokenization projects across multiple sectors, including shares, debt instruments, and real estate.

Officials said the development of blockchain-based financial systems is expected to increase investment opportunities, improve transparency, and promote innovation within the financial sector.

The reforms are being viewed as a significant step toward integrating modern digital financial tools into the country’s economic system and expanding access to emerging investment platforms.