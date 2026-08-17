Pakistan Weather today: Check maximum, minimum temperatures in major cities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s major cities are expected to experience varying temperatures today, Monday, August 17, 2026, with several areas likely to see maximum temperatures of 38°C or higher.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad is expected to record a minimum temperature of 22°C and a maximum of 33°C. Lahore is likely to see temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C.

Multan and Faisalabad are expected to record a minimum of 29°C and a maximum of 38°C, while Bahawalpur may experience temperatures between 29°C and 40°C.

In Peshawar, the temperature is expected to range from 27°C to 36°C. Karachi is likely to record a minimum of 27°C and a maximum of 32°C, while Hyderabad may see temperatures between 26°C and 36°C.

Muzaffarabad is expected to record temperatures ranging from 25°C to 37°C. Gilgit may experience a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 40°C.

Quetta is expected to see temperatures between 21°C and 38°C, while Chitral may record a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 36°C.