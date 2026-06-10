Iran strikes American military bases in region after US attacks

TEHRAN – Iran has claimed to have launched a series of retaliatory military operations against American military assets in the region following what it described as US attacks on targets inside southern Iran.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, military officials said several US positions in the region were targeted in response to what Tehran called American aggression. Iranian authorities did not provide details on the extent of the damage but said the actions were intended as a direct response to recent US military strikes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards stated that US attacks damaged a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroyed two water storage tanks. The force also claimed to have carried out a drone strike against the US Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain, warning that any continuation of American military action would trigger a stronger response.

According to reports carried by Russian media, Iran also claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Jam area. Separately, Iranian media reported that the Revolutionary Guards launched missile strikes against the US Al-Azraq military base in Jordan.

Iranian officials said four targets were hit at the facility, including shelters used for F-35 fighter aircraft and a command-and-control center. The operation reportedly involved long-range missiles.

The Revolutionary Guards further claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. However, Kuwait’s military said its air defense systems were successfully intercepting hostile threats.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the latest US actions, saying Washington was continuing to challenge Iran despite what he described as setbacks on the battlefield.

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi warned the United States to leave the region if it wished to avoid further confrontation. He said Iran’s armed forces would not leave any attack or threat unanswered and stressed that the country’s military was prepared to respond to any future action.

The Iranian foreign minister also said the history of the Persian Gulf contains numerous examples of foreign powers facing defeat after military intervention in the region.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed self-defense strikes against Iran, June 9, at the Commander in Chief’s direction in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter.

CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets. The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.

U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression.