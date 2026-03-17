Google shuts down AI Health advice feature ‘What People Suggest’ amid criticism

LONDON – More and more people are turning to AI for health advice, but the information is not always reliable. Amid rising criticism over inaccurate and potentially risky guidance, search giant Google decided to pull the plug on its controversial feature, “What People Suggest”, ending its experiment in AI-powered health tips.

The leading search engine shuts down its AI-powered search feature “What People Suggest”, which allowed everyday users around the world to receive health advice based on the experiences of other people with similar medical conditions.

A Google spokesperson confirmed that the feature has been removed from the search page under company initiative called “broader simplification”. The spokesperson stressed that the decision was not due to safety or quality concerns, but rather aimed at making the search process easier for users. Google continues to provide access to reliable health information, including forums where people share personal experiences.

When it was first launched, “What People Suggest” was said to be revolutionary use of AI to improve global health outcomes, offering users practical advice from those who had navigated similar medical issues. Former Google Chief Health Officer Karen De Salvo highlighted in a blog post that while users seek expert guidance, they also value hearing about real-life experiences from individuals who have faced the same health challenges. This rationale underpinned the introduction of the feature.

Several reports cover growing criticism and concerns over potential risks to users’ lives prompted Google to limit the service. The feature, while innovative, had sparked debates about the dangers of AI-generated health advice and the ethical implications of relying on non-professional experiences for medical guidance.