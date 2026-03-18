Mass Funeral Held for Larijani, Iran’s Top Leaders amid Israeli-US Attacks

TEHRAN – A massive funeral held for Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Gholam Reza Soleimani, senior commander, and dozens of naval personnel who were honored in prayers attended by scores of mourners.

The wave of mourners shows tragic losses for Iranian nation. Larijani was killed on March 17 in Tehran alongside his son during an Israeli attack. The Basij commander also perished in the same Israeli airstrike, marking a severe blow to Iran’s military leadership.

🇮🇷 A funeral procession for Ali Larijani and his son has begun in Azadi Square, #Tehran, mourners chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel". https://t.co/YxnutF7PiO pic.twitter.com/jb48RAa4q7 — 🇧🇷🇮🇹 Gabriel Ferrigno | Geopolitics (@bielferrigno) March 18, 2026

As Tehran mourns its fallen leaders, the nation grapples with the implications of targeted attacks that have claimed the lives of high-ranking officials and skilled military personnel. The funerals served not only as a farewell but also as a display of national solidarity and resilience in the face of repeated foreign strikes

Tehran is reeling as US and Israeli attacks continue to target Iranian cities, yet the government’s hardline nuclear policy shows no signs of compromise. The recent assassinations of top officials, including Ali Larijani’s allies, highlight the rising tensions, but Iran insists its core nuclear agenda remains unchanged under the newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that while Tehran’s nuclear stance is firm, the Supreme Leader’s interpretation of religious and political authority could influence future direction. Meanwhile, Iran is calling for a post-war Gulf agreement to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz in its favor.