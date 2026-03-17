Yango becomes first ride-hailing firm to secure TNC licence in Punjab

LAHORE – Yango Ride has become the first ride-hailing platform in Pakistan to obtain a Transport Network Company (TNC) operating licence from the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, marking a key development in the regulation of the province’s mobility sector.

The licence allows the company, part of Yango Group, to operate under the Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2025, which governs ride-hailing services in Punjab.

Officials said the approval followed months of engagement between the company and the Punjab Transport Ministry, along with other stakeholders, as authorities moved to implement a formal licensing framework for digital mobility platforms.

The new framework aims to enhance regulatory oversight and introduce stricter safety, verification and compliance requirements for both drivers and passengers.

“We are grateful to the Punjab Transport Authority for granting us the licence,” said Miral Sharif, country manager for Yango Pakistan. “This milestone reflects our commitment to working with regulators to support a safer, affordable and reliable ride-hailing ecosystem.”

Industry observers say the development could improve transparency and operational certainty in a sector that has largely operated without a unified regulatory structure.

The move is also being viewed as a positive signal for Pakistan’s broader technology and urban mobility landscape, particularly as demand for app-based transport continues to grow in major cities.

Separately, Yango Ride said it is working with the Punjab Safe City Authority to integrate emergency helpline 15 into its application to further enhance passenger safety.

The issuance of the licence is expected to pave the way for other ride-hailing operators to seek formal approval under the new regulatory regime.