vivo Pakistan begins second phase of ‘Capture the Future’ initiative with Eid celebrations

LAHORE – vivo Pakistan has launched the second phase of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Capture the Future,” reaffirming its commitment to supporting underprivileged children through creative learning.

The new phase commenced with an Eid gift distribution ceremony at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, where children received specially curated gifts to encourage artistic expression and imagination.

Launched in 2025 in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, the three-year programme focuses on empowering children by providing access to photography and videography training using mobile technology. The initiative seeks to develop creativity, storytelling skills and self-expression among participants.

Under the programme, children take part in structured workshops supported by vivo smartphones, enabling them to document their surroundings and express their perspectives through visual storytelling. The initiative also includes training sessions, exhibitions and other creative activities designed to build confidence and nurture talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said the company believed technology should go beyond innovation to create a meaningful social impact.

“Through ‘Capture the Future,’ we aim to equip young minds with creative tools that allow them to express themselves and explore their potential,” he said, adding that vivo looked forward to continuing its partnership with SOS Children’s Villages.

Saba Faisal, National Director at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, appreciated the collaboration, saying it provided children with opportunities to learn new skills and share their stories.

“Celebrating Eid together with the children made this moment even more special,” she added.

The initiative has entered its second year with plans to expand its outreach and further support children in developing creative and technical skills.