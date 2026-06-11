Ai Starts Buying For You As Visa Plugs Chatgpt Into Global Payments Network

LONDON – Another practical advancement in consumer AI we have seen is that ChatGPT is capable of becoming a digital shopping agent rather than just a smart search and recommender. The limiting factor now is building user trust and refining safety, and it could make AI feel truly useful in daily life while the risks still persists there.

Visa’s global payment network and OpenAI’s AI system are now connected in a way that turns conversation into action. What once required multiple tabs, carts, and checkouts can now be handled in one thread. As of now, humans still hold final say. A tap of approval is needed before money moves. But the direction is clear: the line between asking and buying is starting to blur.

The world’s second-largest card payment organization officially embedded its payment infrastructure into ChatGPT, enabling new era where AI can not only recommend products, but potentially buy them on your behalf, with industry leaders calling it “agentic commerce,” a system where AI agents independently research, compare, and execute purchases for users.

Under the new model, ChatGPT can scan products across merchants, compare prices, evaluate options, and complete checkout using Visa’s tokenized payment system and fraud protection infrastructure. In theory, the AI becomes a full shopping assistant, from discovery to delivery decision-making.

In initial stage, users must explicitly approve most transactions, with ChatGPT sending purchase prompts before completing payments. The system is designed to build trust gradually, with Visa executives suggesting that repeated approvals could eventually reduce friction, potentially leading to fully autonomous purchasing in the future.

Rival payment giant Mastercard is also moving into the AI commerce space, though its early focus is narrower. Mastercard is reportedly exploring AI-driven procurement tools for businesses, such as automating vendor selection and service purchases rather than consumer retail shopping.

For OpenAI, the move also arrives at a pivotal moment. The company is preparing for a potential public offering, and the integration of real-world payment systems signals a broader push beyond conversational AI into transactional infrastructure, where AI doesn’t just advise users but acts on their behalf.

The shift comes with optimism and risk in equal measure as supporters see future where shopping becomes seamless, instant, and fully personalized while critics warn that handing purchasing power to autonomous systems introduces new questions around consent, control, and financial safety.