Chatgpt Firm Openai Chief Caitlin Kalinowski Resigns Over Controversial Pentagon Ai Deal

WASHINGTON – Robotics chief at OpenAI, Caitlin Kalinowski resigned after firm signed a controversial AI defense deal with US Department of Defense. She said her decision was based on ethical concerns, warning against warrantless surveillance and the use of autonomous lethal weapons, sparking wider debate about the role of AI in military operations.

Kalinowski, the head of robotics at OpenAI, resigned in protest over the company’s newly revealed defense agreement with the U.S. government. Her exit has ignited fierce debate about the militarization of AI and the ethical limits of emerging technologies.

The controversial agreement was finalized last month after OpenAI’s rival Anthropic reportedly refused to allow its technology to be used for unrestricted military purposes. That refusal appears to have opened the door for OpenAI to step in, sparking immediate backlash within parts of the tech community.

Kalinowski said her resignation was not driven by personal conflict but by deeply held principles. In a post on X (social media platform), she warned that two issues in particular crossed critical ethical lines Surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight, and use of lethal weapons without human intervention.

She stressed that these are boundaries that should never be crossed without serious ethical scrutiny, transparent governance, and public debate.

Kalinowski also criticized speed with which OpenAI announced its agreement with United States Department of Defense, saying the company rushed forward without clearly defining the ethical safeguards necessary for such sensitive cooperation.

As criticism mounted, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attempted to calm concerns, announcing that the company is revising the terms of the agreement. The changes are intended to ensure that OpenAI’s AI models cannot be used for domestic surveillance of American citizens.

But for Kalinowski, the issue runs deeper than single contract. She warned that the situation reflects a broader governance crisis in the AI industry, where powerful technologies capable of shaping warfare and civil liberties are advancing faster than the rules meant to control them.