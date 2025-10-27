Openai Developing Ai Tool To Generate Music From Text And Audio

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence company, is reportedly developing an advanced tool that can automatically generate music using only text or audio instructions.

According to technology websites, this innovative tool will allow users to create background music for videos or add instrumental accompaniment, such as guitar or keyboard, alongside a singer’s voice.

The company has partnered with students from the Juilliard School in the United States to enhance its understanding of musical fundamentals and develop high-quality training data.

However, OpenAI has not yet revealed when the tool will be available to the public or whether it will be offered as a standalone product or integrated into existing services like ChatGPT.

One of the main challenges the project faces is potential copyright infringement. Similar music-focused startups in the past have encountered legal issues due to alleged violations of copyright laws.

OpenAI’s team aims to address these challenges while exploring the creative potential of AI-driven music generation.