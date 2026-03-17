5G Internet in Lahore: Check areas where 5G Testing is Live

LAHORE – Pakistan officially started testing 5G networks in select areas, with early results showing speeds between 150 and 200 Mbps. Industry experts noted that telecommunication companies appear to have intentionally limited speeds during the initial testing phase to ensure network stability.

Users with 5G-supported devices can now check speeds in several key areas of Lahore, including:

Garden Town

Main Boulevard

Main Market, Gulberg

Lahore Airport

Defence Club, DHA

Hafeez Centre

PC Hotel

Aiwan-e-Iqbal

PIC Hospital

DHA Y Block, Phase 3

G1 Johar Town, Jinnah Hospital

MM Alam Road

Barkat Market

Fortress Stadium

LCCI

DHA Raya

Model Town Link Road

LSE

Johar Town H1 Block

CM Office

Telecom experts suggest that as testing progresses, speeds are expected to increase and coverage will expand to more areas. Users are encouraged to try 5G in these locations to experience the next generation of mobile internet.

Pakistan is set to leap into future as IT Minister Shaza Fatima announced a massive boost to 4G services and the launch of 5G pilots in major cities next week! With 480 MHz of spectrum newly released, tripling the country’s network capacity, Jazz, Ufone, and Zong are already testing next-gen services.

The government is also forming an AI Council to drive innovation responsibly, while new policies will make smartphones more affordable via installments. Local mobile manufacturing is booming, three submarine cables have landed to supercharge internet access, and the recent spectrum auction raked in a staggering $510 million. Pakistan’s digital revolution is officially underway.