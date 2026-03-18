KABUL — Strong explosions jolted Kabul after recent strike hit Taliban ammunition and drone depot, Director General (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed, dismissing reports of civilian casualties.

Pakistan Army spokesperson highlighted critical tactic used by Taliban, saying militants operate in civilian clothing, and the group has reportedly employed drug-addicted individuals for suicide missions. This strategy, officials say, weaponizes human shields and manipulates public narratives to sow confusion.

“Claims of civilian casualties are false,” the DG ISPR stressed, reiterating that the attack specifically targeted Taliban military assets. The explosions, visible across Kabul, underline the scale of the depot and the precision of the strike.

This incident sheds light on complex and dangerous strategies employed by the Taliban, raising questions about how militants embed themselves within civilian populations to carry out attacks.