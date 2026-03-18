Why is Hania Aamir trending again on social media?

Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Amir has once again become the talk of social media, this time due to a video call she had with a fan, a short clip of which is going viral rapidly.

In the video circulating online, Hania Amir can be seen speaking in a very friendly manner with a female fan. During the conversation, the fan inquired not only about the actress but also about the well-being of her parents, and even asked questions related to fasting during Ramadan.

Smiling, the actress said that her fasts are going well and that she is busy with her work. The fan praised her private TV drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and then, in a personal question, asked her about marriage.

Hania Amir responded lightly, saying that she is not married yet and asked the fan to pray for her. The fan in return prayed for her good fortune and an early marriage.

This short yet engaging video has gone viral on social media, where users are commenting in various ways and praising the actress for her humble and pleasant demeanor.