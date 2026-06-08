Sana Nawaz’s Photoshoot in Blue Mermaid Gown triggers social media backlash

Actor and model Sana Nawaz sparked wave of online debate after her latest international fashion photoshoot started circulating on social media, drawing both admiration for its high-fashion aesthetics and criticism from segments of internet users.

The 46-year old is currently active in overseas fashion campaigns, and her newest shoot, reportedly captured in Canada, has now gone viral for its bold styling and cinematic presentation.

The photoshoot shows Sana in strapless, sweetheart neckline gown intricately embellished with silver beadwork. The design tapers into a V-shape over the torso before flowing into a dramatic mermaid silhouette. The visuals are set across multiple scenes, including an outdoor suburban driveway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Nawaz (@sana_fakhar)

As users praised shoot for its bold styling and international fashion appeal, the campaign triggered criticism across social media platforms. Some commenters compared the look to global red-carpet fashion references, while others questioned the outfit choice. Among circulating reactions online, one user said, “Trying to copy Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes look,” while another commented, “Why are you wearing an 18 year old’s prom dress.

Dress according to your age.” A separate remark added, “And these shameless people then ask us to not talk about women’s revealing clothes.”

Despite mixed response, the campaign boosted online engagement, pushing Sana Nawaz back into social media trends as her international fashion presence continues to grow.