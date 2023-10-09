“Charismatic” Sana Nawaz looks smoking hot in a crop top

Pakistani supermodel turned actress, Sana Nawaz, has proven once again why she is the uncrowned queen of the internet. With tons of followers on their toes to catch a glimpse of the diva in her crazy expensive couture and flawless makeup as she steps out for paparazzi, Nawaz knows how to wrap the internet around her finger as well.

The 44-year-old star, known for her captivating beauty and youthfulness which make her one of the most sought-after faces in the glamor industry, recently shared a set of pictures on Instagram which went viral. Garnering loads of comments and reactions from social media users, the Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay star became the center of attention.

Nawaz, famed for her impeccable acting prowess in Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa, looked breathtakingly beautiful clad in an oh-so-gorgeous crop top. The sequin top with its spaghetti straps accentuated the diva’s curves as she posed for the camera, giving models a run for their money.

To elevate her look, the Dil Pardesi Ho Gaya star accessorized statement earrings in gold to complement her brown hair tucked in a messy bun. For her makeup, Nawaz went for a shimmery, nude look to let her crop top take center stage.

“I’m charismatic,” the diva captioned the post.

Carrying a string of commercially successful projects, Nawaz will next be seen in Azfar Jafri’s Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.