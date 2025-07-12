Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal 12 July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes against major international currencies, with fluctuations observed in buying and selling rates on July 12.
According to market data, US Dollar buying rate hovers around at 286.9 and selling at Rs287.6. British Pound (GBP) remains one of most valuable currencies in market, with buying rate of Rs390 and selling at Rs394.
Euro (EUR) also remained strong, with buying at Rs335 and selling at Rs339, reflecting continued demand in trade and remittance flows.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|287.60
|Euro
|EUR
|335.50
|339.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|390.00
|394.00
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|78.20
|78.90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.50
|77.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.50
|192.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.65
|769.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.00
|215.00
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|39.19
|39.59
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.27
|44.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.83
|36.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.23
|3.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.93
|2.03
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.65
|939.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|66.46
|67.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.76
|170.76
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.84
|28.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.40
|754.40
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.33
|78.03
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221.75
|226.75
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|29.59
|29.89
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|353.63
|356.38
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.57
|8.72