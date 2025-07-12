Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal 12 July

8:58 am | Jul 12, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes against major international currencies, with fluctuations observed in buying and selling rates on July 12.

According to market data, US Dollar buying rate hovers around at 286.9 and selling at Rs287.6. British Pound (GBP) remains one of most valuable currencies in market, with buying rate of Rs390 and selling at Rs394.

Euro (EUR) also remained strong, with buying at Rs335 and selling at Rs339, reflecting continued demand in trade and remittance flows.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 286.9 287.60
Euro EUR 335.50 339.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 390.00 394.00
UAE Dirham AED 78.20 78.90
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.50 77.10
Australian Dollar AUD 187.50 192.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.65 769.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.00 215.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.19 39.59
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.65 939.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.46 67.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.76 170.76
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.84 28.14
Omani Riyal OMR 744.40 754.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.33 78.03
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.75 226.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.59 29.89
Swiss Franc CHF 353.63 356.38
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
   
