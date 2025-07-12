Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal 12 July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows slight changes against major international currencies, with fluctuations observed in buying and selling rates on July 12.

According to market data, US Dollar buying rate hovers around at 286.9 and selling at Rs287.6. British Pound (GBP) remains one of most valuable currencies in market, with buying rate of Rs390 and selling at Rs394.

Euro (EUR) also remained strong, with buying at Rs335 and selling at Rs339, reflecting continued demand in trade and remittance flows.