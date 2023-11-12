Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 November 2023