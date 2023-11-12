Khunjerab Pass closed for four months

GILGIT – The Chinese government has declared the closure of Khunjerab Pass for a four-month period during winter, reversing its decision made a month ago to keep the high-altitude pass open throughout the entire year.

As per a notice issued by the Khunjerab Port management in China’s Xinjiang region on Saturday, the pass will be closed from December to March. This contradicts the joint press statement from October 20, following a meeting between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which asserted the year-round operational status of Khunjerab Pass.

The notice explained that, in accordance with the “Port Entry and Exit Management Measures,” both countries need to revise and sign the agreement on border ports and management systems through diplomatic channels to ensure the year-round opening of Khunjerab Pass.

China’s State Port Management Office will also seek approval for the year-round operation of Khunjerab Port from relevant authorities.

Until an official notice is issued by China’s State Port Management Office, Khunjerab Port will continue its seasonal customs clearance mode, closing from December to March. However, the management of Xinjiang’s Khunjerab Port will seek temporary pass openings for special needs.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Mar-2022/khunjerab-pass-set-to-reopen-after-nearly-2-year-hiatus