India defeats Netherlands to continue its winning streak in World Cup 2023 

BENGALURU – India crushed the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 capping up their immaculate run through the group stages with an inch-perfect performance at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India will now take on New Zealand on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the maiden World Cup semi-final.

The Dutch had a rough start to the match, losing their first wicket for five runs in the second over, but they managed to rally and save the match.

Although Max O'Dowd (30) and Colin Ackermann (35) gave their team some consistency, both batsmen lost their wickets before their team reached the 100-run mark.

Utilising all of the bowlers at his disposal to take advantage of the massive score, Rohit Sharma bowled today along with Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and himself.

In his second over, Kohli removed Dutch captain Scott Edwards for a cost of 17 runs.

In attempting to chase a 411-run target, the whole Dutch side was out for 250 runs.

India, batting first, used a dominant batting performance to set a massive 411-run mark for Edwards' team.

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, who played just one ball, all six Indian batsmen demonstrated their batting prowess and produced excellent hits on the day.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands.

Can India remain unbeaten in the group stages or will the Netherlands spring one more surprise at #CWC23? 👀#INDvNED — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 12, 2023

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.