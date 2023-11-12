  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

India defeats Netherlands to continue its winning streak in World Cup 2023 

Web Desk
10:34 AM | 12 Nov, 2023
India defeats Netherlands to continue its winning streak in World Cup 2023 
Source: Twitter

BENGALURU – India crushed the Netherlands by 160 runs in the 45th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 capping up their immaculate run through the group stages with an inch-perfect performance at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India will now take on New Zealand on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the maiden World Cup semi-final.

The Dutch had a rough start to the match, losing their first wicket for five runs in the second over, but they managed to rally and save the match.

Although Max O'Dowd (30) and Colin Ackermann (35) gave their team some consistency, both batsmen lost their wickets before their team reached the 100-run mark.

Utilising all of the bowlers at his disposal to take advantage of the massive score, Rohit Sharma bowled today along with Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and himself.

In his second over, Kohli removed Dutch captain Scott Edwards for a cost of 17 runs.

In attempting to chase a 411-run target, the whole Dutch side was out for 250 runs.

India, batting first, used a dominant batting performance to set a massive 411-run mark for Edwards' team.

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, who played just one ball, all six Indian batsmen demonstrated their batting prowess and produced excellent hits on the day.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

PAKvENG: England shatter Pakistan's hopes of playing World Cup semis

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

01:38 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free

01:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after ...

10:51 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

Pakistan vs England World Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming for Free

09:15 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

PAKvENG: England shatter Pakistan's hopes of playing World Cup semis

05:13 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

PAKvENG: Babar Azam discloses NRR strategy for the decisive World Cup ...

04:24 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

#PAKvENG: Kolkata weather update for November 11, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

07:22 PM | 12 Nov, 2023

YouTuber Aliza Sahar 'arrested on wedding night'

Horoscope

08:54 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 12, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal; Check today's forex rates here

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.

Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 307.5 309.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.85 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative global trends; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 November 2023

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.

Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 213,500 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: