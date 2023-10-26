World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka outclass England by eight wickets

BENGALURU – Disciplined Sri Lanka trounced former champion England by eight wickets in an important match of the World Cup 2023 at Bengaluru Stadium on Thursday.
The Lankans suffered early blows were Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera were dismissed. At this time, Pathum Nissanka (77) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65) held the nerves and played heroic knocks to bag victory for their side.
The strong partnership guided Sri Lanka to achieve the modest target of 157 runs in 26 overs
Earlier, Sri Lankan players showed magic with the ball as the bowled England out for mere 156 in a must-win match.
The England openers – Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan – took off in their characteristic aggressive fashion. However, a double strike from Sri Lanka stifled their scoring rate. Dawid Malan nicked one behind the wicket to Angelo Mathews, who picked a wicket in his very first over.
Joe Root removed for cheap scores and Bairstow couldn't make the most of his early luck as he was sent to pavilion for 30.
Captain Jos Buttler fell for 43 when he had a go at a wide delivery from Lahiru Kumara and was snapped brilliantly by his opposite number, Mendis, behind the wicket.
After his dismissal, England lost remaining wickets in quick sessions.
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first.
Buttler-led squad managed to bag only one match out of four, lingering deep in the bottom half of the table, and victory against Lankan Lions could give them a slight boost in leading cricket event.
Win in today’s fixture is critical for England, and Sri Lanka’s survival in this tournament as both sides suffered from major blows.
England, the defending world champions, were at number 8 in the points table as they managed to win the game against Bangladesh. In previous matches against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, they were bundled out.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, bagged a single win out of 4 matches so far. First, they lost to Proteas, then Pakistan, and later to Australia.
Chinnaswamy Stadium venue is said to be ideal for batters so fans can expect high-scoring thriller between the two sides.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
