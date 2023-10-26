Karachi weather: Check out the latest forecast for the port city?

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry and cloudy weather in most regions of country’s southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office said dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while partly cloudy in southern districts. It said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

On Thursday, partially clouded weather is expected in the country’s largest city, but there are no chances of showers today.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature span will be from 33°C to a low of a warm 25°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 102, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of country, while cold in upper parts during night and morning hours. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light in Southwest Balochistan.