Thousands of job opportunities open up in Dubai

DUBAI – At the UAE’s annual government meeting, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved several major and revolutionary projects.

According to Arab media, these initiatives aim to make Dubai one of the world’s most beautiful, livable, and healthiest cities.

The Crown Prince stated that these projects will create 15,000 new job opportunities, along with the establishment of modern yet affordable private schools.

The plans also include public parks, an aviation talent program, the establishment of a financial insolvency court, and a system for early cancer detection.

These initiatives are part of Dubai’s vision to double its economy and provide employment for 65,000 Emirati citizens in the private sector.

The Dubai Sports Council’s Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 was also approved, aiming to position Dubai as a global sports hub.

The plan consists of 19 programs and 75 initiatives focusing on 17 major sports, with special attention to youth and people of determination.

The Executive Council also approved the creation of the Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Court, which will help businesses manage debt repayment, financial restructuring, and asset protection.

The goal of this step is to make Dubai one of the world’s top three financial centers.

Sheikh Hamdan said these projects are part of Dubai’s vision to ensure every citizen enjoys equal opportunities for a prosperous, healthy, and peaceful life.