ICC penalises Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav for Asia Cup code of conduct violations

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced penalties following hearings conducted during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf, batter Sahibzada Farhan, and India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav were found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct.

According to the ICC statement, Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension, fined 30% of his match fee, and given two demerit points. With a total of four demerit points accumulated within 24 months, Rauf has received two suspension points, resulting in his ban.

Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point, while Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee and given two demerit points.