Weather update: Will Lahore receive rain today?

Several areas of provinical capital can expect rain in the evening today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its latest forecast.

Met Office said the weather in Lahore is likely to remain cloudy in the next 12 hours while some areas may witness light showers.

Lahore Rain Update

As per the latest weather update, partly cloudy weather is likely in most districts of the province, with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places in Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, M. B. Din, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Layyah and Bakkar.

Lahore Temperature Today

The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 17°C while mercury is expected to reach 29°C at maximum, said the weather department.

PMD also said that the humidity in the air will remain above 80% and the winds are blowing from the northeast.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 139, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country. Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm (with light snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Punjab, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.