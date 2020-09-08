CM Punjab Usman Buzdar approves Punjab Rozgar Program

01:43 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar approves Punjab Rozgar Program
LAHORE – In order to provide employment opportunities for youth of the province, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Punjab Rozgar Program.

While chairing a high level meeting in Lahore today (Tuesday), the CM Punjab said that the program is being started for the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises and restoration of Coronavirus-affected businesses.

He said that a loan of up to 10 million rupees will be provided for setting up new and already functioning businesses in the province.

Meanwhile, talking to Chairman of All Pakistan Private Sector Universities, Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Usman Dar said that the role of private sector in promoting quality education in the province is commendable.

