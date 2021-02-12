Police arrest PML-N's Attaullah Tarar in Punjab's Daska (VIDEO)

LAHORE - A key leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Attaullah Tarar, was arrested by police on Friday from Daska, a city in Punjab, for unknown reasons.

Tarar, who was visiting the area for an election campaign, has been shifted to Wazirabad police station.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib said that no any case or reference is registered against the deputy secretary general of the party.

Police claimed that the PML-N leader was arrested over possession of weapons in the vehicle. However, he was released after brief detention.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan later said that police did not arrest Attaullah Tarar. She said that the PML-N leader forcefully sit in the police van to make a video.