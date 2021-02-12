Police arrest PML-N's Attaullah Tarar in Punjab's Daska (VIDEO)

05:16 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Police arrest PML-N's Attaullah Tarar in Punjab's Daska (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE - A key leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Attaullah Tarar, was arrested by police on Friday from Daska, a city in Punjab, for unknown reasons. 

Tarar, who was visiting the area for an election campaign, has been shifted to Wazirabad police station. 

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzaib said that no any case or reference is registered against the deputy secretary general of the party. 

Police claimed that the PML-N leader was arrested over possession of weapons in the vehicle. However, he was released after brief detention. 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's special assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan later said that police did not arrest Attaullah Tarar. She said that the PML-N leader forcefully sit in the police van to make a video. 

More From This Category
Nepra approves 82-paisa base electricity tariff ...
12:28 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
#Aman2021 – Pakistan kicks off multinational ...
12:00 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
#Plant4Pakistan – PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki ...
04:14 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South ...
10:59 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 February ...
10:22 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
10:10 AM | 12 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Firdous Awan, Hira Mani come forward about their take on PSL Anthem 6
05:43 PM | 12 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr