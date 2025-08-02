Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 2 August, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a slight decline over the weekend, amid changes in the international market.

As per latest rataes, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs100, bringing the rate down to Rs352,900, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs86 to Rs302,555.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Lahore Rs352,900 Karachi Rs352,900 Islamabad Rs352,900 Peshawar Rs352,900 Quetta Rs352,900

On global front, gold also experienced a slight pullback. The international rate stood at $3,302 per ounce, showing $1 decline compared to previous trading session.

Despite fluctuations in gold, silver prices remained stable in the domestic market. The rate for silver held firm at Rs3,900 per tola, with no change throughout the day.