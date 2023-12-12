Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan