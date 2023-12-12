Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)