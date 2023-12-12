Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

This day may provide you one chance to set new target and strive to achieve it. You have to realize your practical mindset if you want to achiever. Be focused and determined to realize your strengths and weakness.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may feel jealous and biased after confronting criticism from superiors. Being in authoritative position, it is your binding to realize your cadre and its liabilities. Keep doing the best work and satisfy all critics with your work. Be calm and relaxing.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will have to go for a visit with friends and relish moments of pleasure. Stay calm if something seems different from what you expected as it will be in your favor eventually. Be a family man and enjoy the best timings with family and friends at dinner.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you do not worry as you will get many opportunities to better your skills. Your relationship status looks fine but there are some underlying currents that need to be addressed. Be smart and reflective on sensitive domestic affairs.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you need to be patient and keep going as you get closer to achieving your long-term goal, both in your personal and professional life. Your married life will bring prosperity and happiness to your life. Feel happy and contented. 

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, your neighbor will surprisingly prove to be helping in trial. Your partner may get angry with you over something you did not expect to be wrong in the first place. Your loaned money will find its way back to you. Be economical and frugal.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, love is in the air for you and your partner as the stars seem to be in your favor. Work may get hectic but you will manage to take out time for your friends and family. Pay attention to all friends who have been ignored by you.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you need to stay away from some colleagues who like to judge others as they are likely to bring out your bad side. Your financial situation looks awesome. A walk in the open is advised to clear your head and to work on your breathing. Be optimist and practical minded.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, be conscious of your health otherwise it may turn to be adverse. You have to look for happiness but that is not possible until you do something for yourself. Be focused and attentive.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, life turns to be very testing and challenging so start reflecting on it. Keep focusing for completing tasks. Don’t become worried and upset. Follow suit certain laws and start becoming satisfied in life’s offering. 

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to be facing an authoritative and unwanted force in the office .This person will help you a great deal in managing many things that are stressing you out. Focus to deliver well and ignore the gossip in house. Stay blessed and calm.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you may swing between dreams and aspirations but you have to be realist as professional. Be a man to face every type of criticism and hammering. You are very caring and affectionate but often feels hurt from the nearer. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 11 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 December, 2023

09:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 10, 2023

08:44 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9th December, 2023

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

08:48 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th December 2023

08:42 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th December 2023

Advertisement

Latest

10:18 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Pakistan’s Younas Mehsud sets new World Record with 265 single-arm punches in one minute

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: