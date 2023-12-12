ECP announces appointment of Returning Officers as it prepares for general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is mobilising resources in preparation for the general elections that are slated to be held in February 2024.

With the political parties launching their political campaigns ahead of upcoming polls, the top poll regulator appointed Returning Officers (ROs), District Returning Officers (DROs), and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for 859 constituencies.

The electoral watchdog released notifications, appointing officials tasked with overseeing poll process. The authority appointed Islamabad deputy commissioner as the DRO for the federal capital.

It also appointed 36 District Returning Officers DROs for the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats in KP; 41 in Punjab; 30 in Sindh province and 36 DROs in sparsely populated Balochistan.

At least 266 Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers are picked for National Assembly seats.

In a similar development, Election Commission of Pakistan has exchanged election commissioners for Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

It notified Aijaz Anwer Chohan as the provincial election commissioner for Balochistan and Sharifullah as the provincial election commissioner for Sindh.

As the country of 240 million approaches its next elections, with voting scheduled for February 8, 2024, the political landscape is buzzing with major activity. Amid the current situation, the political landscape is witnessing a tense contest between the PPP and PML-N, and PTI.