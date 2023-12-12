ECP announces appointment of Returning Officers as it prepares for general elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is mobilising resources in preparation for the general elections that are slated to be held in February 2024.
With the political parties launching their political campaigns ahead of upcoming polls, the top poll regulator appointed Returning Officers (ROs), District Returning Officers (DROs), and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for 859 constituencies.
The electoral watchdog released notifications, appointing officials tasked with overseeing poll process. The authority appointed Islamabad deputy commissioner as the DRO for the federal capital.
It also appointed 36 District Returning Officers DROs for the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats in KP; 41 in Punjab; 30 in Sindh province and 36 DROs in sparsely populated Balochistan.
At least 266 Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers are picked for National Assembly seats.
In a similar development, Election Commission of Pakistan has exchanged election commissioners for Sindh and Balochistan provinces.
It notified Aijaz Anwer Chohan as the provincial election commissioner for Balochistan and Sharifullah as the provincial election commissioner for Sindh.
As the country of 240 million approaches its next elections, with voting scheduled for February 8, 2024, the political landscape is buzzing with major activity. Amid the current situation, the political landscape is witnessing a tense contest between the PPP and PML-N, and PTI.
Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.9
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.96
|762.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.99
|41.39
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.76
|926.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.77
|175.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.31
|745.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.6
|325.1
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.15
Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.
On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,400
|PKR 2,450
