Search

PakistanTop News

ECP announces appointment of Returning Officers as it prepares for general elections 2024

Web Desk
09:23 AM | 12 Dec, 2023
ECP announces appointment of Returning Officers as it prepares for general elections 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is mobilising resources in preparation for the general elections that are slated to be held in February 2024.

With the political parties launching their political campaigns ahead of upcoming polls, the top poll regulator appointed Returning Officers (ROs), District Returning Officers (DROs), and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for 859 constituencies.

The electoral watchdog released notifications, appointing officials tasked with overseeing poll process.  The authority appointed Islamabad deputy commissioner as the DRO for the federal capital.

It also appointed 36 District Returning Officers DROs for the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats in KP; 41 in Punjab; 30 in Sindh province and 36 DROs in sparsely populated Balochistan.

At least 266 Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers are picked for National Assembly seats.

In a similar development, Election Commission of Pakistan has exchanged election commissioners for Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

It notified Aijaz Anwer Chohan as the provincial election commissioner for Balochistan and Sharifullah as the provincial election commissioner for Sindh.

As the country of 240 million approaches its next elections, with voting scheduled for February 8, 2024, the political landscape is buzzing with major activity. Amid the current situation, the political landscape is witnessing a tense contest between the PPP and PML-N, and PTI.

ECP approaches interior ministry for Pakistan Army deployment during elections

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

'No challan for three days': Punjab announces relief regarding ...

04:30 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s contempt proceedings in LHC

10:32 AM | 9 Dec, 2023

Aleem Khan clears air on IPP seat adjustment with PML-N in upcoming ...

11:30 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

ECP likely to announce election schedule on Dec 14

09:49 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Solangi assures general elections to be held on February 8

08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Punjab announces new financial package for civils servants who die ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:00 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Govt plans to tax retailers from Jan 15

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 12 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches lower against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee slipped marginally against US dollar, and other currencies on Tuesday amid the strengthening of the greenback and import payment pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.9 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED also climbs higher to 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9  286.65 
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.96 762.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.76 926.76
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.77 175.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 322.6 325.1
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.15

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to fall in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 12 Dec 2023

Gold continues to remain under pressure in the local market in light of the huge drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 December 2023

On Tuesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs200 and hovers at Rs215,400.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,670 and price of 10 gram 22 karat gold saw price drop of Rs150 and new rate stands at Rs169,282.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dropped by $21.78 and per ounce rate stands at $1985.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: