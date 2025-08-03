New Hajj 2026 Application Dates announced; Apply before it too late

ISLAMABAD – The federal government announced that it will accept new Hajj 2026 applications from individuals who missed initial registration deadline.

The original deadline for Hajj applications closed on July 11, but with only 450,000 people registered so far, authorities are concerned that Pakistan may fall short of its allocated quota of 1.2 million pilgrims.

To address this shortfall, Ministry of Religious Affairs introduced an additional application phase, opening process for both previously registered and unregistered individuals.

Revised Schedule for Hajj 2026 Applications

For Registered Applicants

Those who registered for Hajj 2026 before July 11 deadline can now submit their applications from August 4 to August 9, 2025.

For Unregistered Applicants

Aspiring Hajj pilgrims who were unable to register earlier will be allowed to apply from August 11 to August 16, 2025.

The ministry clarified that all applications, regardless of registration status, will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials urged interested applicants to apply promptly within the given timelines to avoid missing the opportunity.

Further details and guidelines are expected to be available on the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ official website in the coming days.