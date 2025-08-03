Roads sealed in Lahore, parts of Punjab ahead of PTI’s August 5 Protest

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab sealed several roads using shipping containers, ahead of a protest planned by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on August 5.

The rally is being held in solidarity with jailed former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan. Despite lack of mainstream media coverage, videos and photos circulating on social media show major arteries blocked, causing traffic disruption and public inconvenience.

The road closures come amid heightened political tensions and internal discord within the PTI ranks.

Khan, who is currently jailed from 2 years, expressed disappointment over the lack of “meaningful momentum” behind the protest preparations. In a message conveyed through party channels, he urged PTI members to immediately set aside their differences and unite for the movement’s success.

KP CM Gandapur threw the party’s plans into confusion by abruptly announcing a separate 90-day timeline for what he called “a final push.” His unexpected move was not coordinated with the central leadership and drew criticism from PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza Malik, who voiced her reservations publicly.

The internal conflict prompted Imran Khan to issue a stern directive prohibiting PTI leaders and workers from discussing internal disagreements in public forums, emphasizing unity ahead of the critical August 5 protest.