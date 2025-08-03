Hina Rizvi, husband Ammar Khan officially divorced after one year of marriage

KARACHI – TV actor Hina Rizvi and husband Ammar Ahmed Khan ended their marriage over a year after two tied the knot in star-studded wedding.

The College Gate star took to social media to share the personal update with fans. In her statement, the 44-year-old actor requested privacy and understanding during this difficult period.

“With a heavy heart, I announce that my husband Ammar Ahmed Khan and I have separated. I request everyone to respect our privacy. It wasn’t an easy step, and we both need time to further decide what’s best for the future of this relationship. Till then, please don’t judge us, as the dynamics of a marriage are only known to the two individuals bonded in it.”

Hina urged fans and media outlets to refrain from speculation and negative commentary, emphasizing the emotional toll of public judgment: “A humble request, please don’t make our lives miserable with your negative remarks.”

Leading up to announcement, the actress had posted several Instagram stories with reflective and emotional captions, hinting at personal challenges.

On the other hand, Ammar Ahmed Khan has not made public statement regarding the separation.