Four wounded in grenade attack near Quetta police station

QUETTA – At least four people, including a woman and a minor girl, were wounded in a grenade attack opposite Shaheed Ameer Dasti Police Station on Sabzal Road in Quetta on Sunday.

According to the police, the Bomb Disposal Squad was called to the site of the blast after reports of presence of another grenade at the site surfaced.

Quetta Police said that two hand grenades were thrown on the road. One of them exploded and the other was defused. The police said they were looking into the attack.

Those injured were shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the grenade attack and expressed concern for the injured. He directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured. He also directed the inspector general of police to ensure effective security arrangements in the city.

“Intelligence-based operations should continue against terrorists. No effort should be spared in bringing down the enemies of peace,” the chief minister said.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langoo condemned the grenade attack and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.