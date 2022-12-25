Sindh IGP orders action against five policemen for refusing to pay bus fare

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered action against five policemen who refused to pay the fare while travelling by a public transport bus in Larkana recently.

Memon took action against the policemen after their video went viral on social media.

The provincial police chief told the Larkana SSP to begin an inquiry into the incident.

All these police man don't want to give 30 rupees fare for using People's Bus Service in Larkana. To whom to blame for deterioration now for making this great & cheap service once again to be discontinued?? @SindhCMHouse @DMCSindhPolice @DeputyLarkano pic.twitter.com/SZbaUCTkqZ — Chandio Saeed (@CHANDIOSAEED4) December 25, 2022

It could be seen in the video that the policemen misbehaved with the conductor of the bus when he asked for the fare as well as the bystander who was recording the incident.

Larkana SSP Dr Muhammad Imran has handed over the inquiry to ASP City Atiqur Rehman.