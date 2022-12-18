Wedding guests robbed in Karachi

KARACHI – Two armed men robbed over a dozen people at a marriage hall in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police on Sunday.

According to the police, two robbers deprived the wedding guests of their belonging including mobile phones, cash and other valuables outside a wedding hall in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13.

Later, the robbers fled the scene on their motorbike parked outside the marriage hall.

Police reached the site and took CCTV footage into custody and started investigation into the matter.