PTI reacts to ISPR statement against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after coming under gun attack during one of his rallies, continues to make searing speeches, in which he has accused senior intelligence officials of colluding with his political opponents to kill him.
PTI chief’s latest remarks came while he addressed a rally in the provincial capital from his vehicle last week, where he singled out a serving major-general of the Pakistan Army claiming that the officer wanted him dead.
A day later, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) responded and warned the defiant leader against levelling highly irresponsible and baseless allegations without any evidence.
Now, leaders of the former ruling party have responded to the statement of the military's media wing. Former minister and Imran’s close aide Fawad Chaudhry said if Imran Khan believes any officer is involved in the assassination attempt, then transparent probe must be started to debunk the claims.
ISPR نے حیران کن پریس ریلیز جاری کی ہے، اگر عمران خان سمجھتے ہیں کہ ان پر قاتلانہ حملہ میں کوئ آفیسر ملوث ہیں تو آزادانہ اور شفاف گتحقیقات کے ذریعے ان کو مطمئن کیا جانا چاہئے کہ ایسا نہیں ہے، لیکن الزام کی تحقیقات سے انکار اور ایسی پریس ریلیز سے آپ بتا رہے ہیں کہ پاکستان میں آپ…— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 8, 2023
The outspoken politician said the way ISPR issued the press release was not appropriate, and mentioned that his party chief tried to lodge an FIR, but it didn't happen.
Asad Umar also responded to ISPR's statement, saying he agrees with the army’s media wing that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations, and maintained that Imran tried to do that by filing an FIR and approaching the Supreme Court.
Totally agree with ISPR that a legal recourse should be taken to resolve the allegations . Imran khan has tried to do that by filing an FIR and approaching the supreme court. The institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very positive step forward #BehindYouSkipper— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 8, 2023
The former finance minister said that the institution supporting that legal recourse would be a very encouraging step forward.
Hammad Azhar comes down hard on the country’s powerful quarter, saying “there are no sacred cows in the realm of law & justice. In the past 12 months, citizens have been abducted, tortured, blackmailed & shot at. The victims have been unable to lodge FIRs nominating their accused”.
There are no sacred cows in the realm of law & justice. In the past 12 months, citizens have been abducted, tortured, blackmailed & shot at. The victims have been unable to lodge FIRs nominating their accused. The whole country is now seeking answers.— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 8, 2023
He added that the whole country is now seeking answers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
