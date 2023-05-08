Search

PakistanTop News

ISPR deplores Imran Khan's "malicious allegations against a senior military officer"

Web Desk 08:32 PM | 8 May, 2023
ISPR deplores Imran Khan's

RAWALPINDI – The country's army has slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday for making "irresponsible and baseless allegations" against a senior military official.

"[The] chairman of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without providing any evidence," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement today.

Over the past weekend, the former prime minister had claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind an assassination attempt on him on November 3, 2022, but he has provided no evidence to authorities so far, and all of those accused have denied the allegations.

"These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable, and unacceptably unacceptable," stated the spokesman.

ISPR says Gen (retd) Bajwa’s ‘combat worthiness’ statement quoted out of context

The military’s spokesperson, in the statement, also noted that a pattern has been witnessed over the last year, wherein, the army personnel are targetted for one’s political motives.

“This has been a consistent pattern for [the] last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.”

He added that politicos should refrain from making baseless allegations and warned that if such a trend were to continue, the army had the right to take legal action.

“We ask the political leader concerned to make recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda.”

DG ISPR rules out political favouritism, says army focuses on eliminating terrorism

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Canadian politician Patrick Brown meets Imran Khan

05:09 PM | 7 May, 2023

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

09:00 PM | 6 May, 2023

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get relief from IHC against NAB notices

01:13 PM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan to lead PTI’s rally today to show solidarity with Chief Justice

10:10 AM | 6 May, 2023

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

04:53 PM | 5 May, 2023

Most wanted terrorist connected to Sri Lanka cricket team attack killed in DI Khan

11:03 PM | 4 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Scorpion bites woman passenger mid-air in India

09:49 PM | 8 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th May 2023

08:42 AM | 8 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.

Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.

Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.

As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 8, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 8 May 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Daily Pakistan offers updated gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: