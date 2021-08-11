Pakistan, Iraq sign MoU to establish political consultation mechanism (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to convert their excellent political relationship into a more meaningful economic partnership.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, religious tourism , defense cooperation, human resource and employment.

Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have agreed to convene an early meeting of the 9th session of the Joint Ministerial Commission. He said this is a good forum to further the relationship.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we also discussed ways and means to facilitate Iraqi visas for Pakistanis especially during Moharram. He said Pakistan on the special interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a new Zaireen management policy. He said we have a plan to facilitate the Zaireen when they travel to Iraq. We plan to have a Pakistan House in Karbala and open consulates in Najaf and Karbala. He said a medical center will also be established for Zaireen visiting Iraq.

FM Qureshi said that he also briefed his Iraqi counterpart about the gross human rights violations taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister said both the sides have signed an MOU to establish a bilateral political consultation mechanism for regular consultations on issues of regional and global issues so that they can synchronize their positions at the global forums.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in his remarks recognized that Pakistan is playing an important role in the Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan believes in various political groups come and work together for peace in Afghanistan.

As regards Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he stressed the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute through dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Expressing the desire to strengthen trade and other relations with Pakistan, the Iraqi Foreign Minister said Pakistani Zaireens are welcomed in Iraq. He said this sort of interaction will help further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process despite the negative statements emanating from some quarters in Afghanistan.

He once again made it clear that Pakistan has no favorites in Afghanistan and ultimately it is the Afghans who have to sit and work out the future for themselves.