PM Imran promises full support to Pakistan farmers during Bahawalpur visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is his vision to support farmers, enabling them to increase their income, which is critical to decrease poverty, bring down prices of essential items, and reduce inflation in the country.

Addressing Farmers' Convention in Bahawalpur on Wednesday, he said the government is providing direct subsidy to farmers through Kissan Card to procure agri inputs.

"We have to help farmers by providing them fiscal assistance and technological support," Khan said, adding that his government believes in encouraging research in the agriculture sector to increase per acre yield.

He assured the farmers to extend all possible assistance to them to bring prosperity to Pakistan.

کسان کارڈ ایک انقلاب ہے آج سے پہلے کسان کو پیسہ پہنچانا نہایت مشکل تھا اب کسان کارڈ کے زریعے کسان کو براہ راست کھاد، بیج، دوائی، بجلی پر سبسڈی ملے گی اور ہم اسکا دائرہ کار خیبرپختونخواہ، کشمیر، گلگت بلتستان تک بھی پھیلا رہے ہیں۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان

He also distributed Kissan Cards among the farmers.

Imran Khan also appreciated performance of the Islamia University Bahawalpur in promoting the culture of research, especially in the field of agriculture.

Khan reached Bahawalpur on a one-day visit today where he inaugurated various projects including South Punjab Secretariat.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان نے بہاولپور ڈویژن میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں اور جنوبی پنجاب سیکٹریٹ کی کارکردگی و تعمیر پر پیش رفت کے جائزہ اجلاس کی صدات کی اور مقامی ارکانِ قومی وصوبائی اسمبلی سے ملاقات کی.



Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema are accompanying the Pakistani premier.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (r) Saqib Zafar will brief Khan about the South Punjab Secretariat. PM is also expected to announce Bahawalpur-Jhangra link road to connect Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway.

Reports further added that the premier will visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur where he will inaugurate various projects including the National Cotton Breeding Institute, Intercropping Research Centre established with the help of China, 2.5 MW Solar Power project, University College of Nursing, Cricket Stadium, and other buildings.

VC Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob will apprise the Prime Minister about the performance and development of the university, agriculture research, and cultivation of Cholistan land by the university’s Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Later, he is scheduled to visit Lal Sohanra for the tree plantation drive.

On Tuesday, the premier launched the ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard during a rare day-long visit to the country's financial hub.