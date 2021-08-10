PM Imran inaugurates Ship Lift and Transfer System during Karachi visit (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Ship Lift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard after arriving in the city on a day-long visit.

The PM said Pakistan gradually had been heading towards prosperity as the government had steered the economy to the right direction with effective and durable policies.

The prime minister said these policies are leading to increasing remittances. He said steps are also being taken to curb money laundering.

He said the government had been making efforts to build the country on the principles of Riyasat-e-Madina, which teach us to stand our own foot. He said reliance on foreign support damaged the country.

“Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to,” said PM Imran.

“We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid,” regretted PM Khan. “We didn’t recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates,” he added.

He said the Almighty Allah tells Muslims to learn from the example of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that whichever states adopt the principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah, it would always rise above its problems.

Highlighting his government’s priorities, PM Khan said Pakistan must end reliance on imports and attract foreign investment in the country. He said it was also important for the country to end money laundering so that the dollars it earns does not leave the country.

The premier expressed happiness that Pakistan was finally on the path to achieve prosperity, paying tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi for taking the initiative to launch the Ship Lift and Transfer system.

Karachi visit

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister is scheduled to chair important meetings at the Sindh Governor House.

The PM will be briefed on the various federal government projects that are being executed in the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan.

PM Imran Khan will be briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project by Railways Minister Azam Swati. The prime minister is likely to visit Hub Chowki.

The prime minister is expected to return to Islamabad by Tuesday night.