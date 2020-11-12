NAB closes inquiry against PML-Q's Ch Pervaiz Elahi
08:58 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday closed an inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over 'lack of evidence'.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, the chairman of Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, chaired a meeting of the NAB executive board that made the decision today.

Overall, the NAB board has given approval for the initiation of seven new references, six investigations and three inquiries.

In September, NAB closed an inquiry against the PML-Q leader and his cousin Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for wilful bank default.

An inquiry against former Peshawar Authority DG Qazi Laeq Ahmed and others has also been closed.

