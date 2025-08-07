Punjab Schools Summer Vacations likely to be extended until August 31

LAHORE – Good news for students as summer vacations are likely to be extended until August 31 amid extreme weather conditions.

With current summer break is about to end next week, uncertainty looms over scheduled reopening of schools on August 15. School Education Department is considering a proposal to prolong holidays under serious discussion, in wake of ongoing harsh weather and high humidity levels.

Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that consultations are underway regarding reopening of all public and private institutions. “We are closely monitoring weather situation, and a final decision will be made soon in the best interest of students’ health and safety,” he said.

In country’s most populated region Punjab, high temperatures and humidity made weather conditions muggy, especially for school-going children. Officials noted that any decision regarding the reopening of schools will be based on weather forecasts and expert advice.

Parents, teachers, and students are advised to stay tuned for official announcements from the School Education Department in the coming days.