PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to invest for good return
Web Desk
09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to invest for good return
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country and earn good return, besides strengthening national economy.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan Certificates in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he asked the State Bank of Pakistan to devise new product to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

He said overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in every field and they own wealth equal to the total GDP of Pakistan.

"We can convince overseas Pakistanis to invest their dollars in Pakistan by providing enabling environment and facilitation," he added. 

Talking about government's efforts to revamp economy, Imran Khan said all economic indicators are showing positive improvement.

He said current account deficit has become surplus for the first time in last 17 years, whereas exports have witnessed an increase of 24 percent as well as rise in remittances.

He said record cement sale indicates that the construction industry is also flourishing.

Imran Khan said now country's economy is heading towards right direction and Pakistan has come out of the difficult period.

More From This Category
Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for ...
10:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM ...
09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NDMA chairman tests positive with COVID-19
09:41 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, ...
09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most ...
09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
NAB closes inquiry against PML-Q's Ch Pervaiz ...
08:58 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr