PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to invest for good return

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country and earn good return, besides strengthening national economy.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Naya Pakistan Certificates in Islamabad on Thursday evening, he asked the State Bank of Pakistan to devise new product to attract overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.

He said overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in every field and they own wealth equal to the total GDP of Pakistan.

"We can convince overseas Pakistanis to invest their dollars in Pakistan by providing enabling environment and facilitation," he added.

Talking about government's efforts to revamp economy, Imran Khan said all economic indicators are showing positive improvement.

He said current account deficit has become surplus for the first time in last 17 years, whereas exports have witnessed an increase of 24 percent as well as rise in remittances.

He said record cement sale indicates that the construction industry is also flourishing.

Imran Khan said now country's economy is heading towards right direction and Pakistan has come out of the difficult period.