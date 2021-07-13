Haier Deep Freezer converts to Refrigerator anytime

Haier Pakistan is No.1 selling brand in refrigeration industry, with its Deep Freezer being one of the top selling products, that has transformed the living of the consumers.

The latest technology used in Haier’s Deep Freezer makes it an ideal choice for a smart household, as it has all the features there must be in order to store the food for a longer period of time.

Haier’s complete Single Cabinet Deep Freezer Range is convertible that allows you to convert it into a refrigerator mode easily at any time through the temperature controller, making it a perfect addition to your kitchen appliances family. If you need a bigger freezer, choose Haier! Haier Deep Freezer comes with a great storage space that offers adequate space to store different variety of food.

The super freezing function ensures faster freezing through its 5-way cooling technology insures fast and relatively balanced cooling inside the freezer. Haier Deep freezers complete range comes with 100% copper evaporator to avoid internal leakage. Haier Deep Freezer maintains -28 degree temperature with its deep and fast cooling system. The Inverter series saves 50% of the energy through wide voltage operations, hence its an economical solution that guarantees a significant reduction in your electricity bill, as well as allow you use the freezer without a stabilizer.

In this scorching summer heat and amid frequent load shedding; you don’t have to worry about your food going bad anymore as Haier Deep Freezer has got you covered with its 100 hours of freezing retention, which means your stored frozen food will stay fresh and cool for up to 100 hours without electricity.

This Eid get Haier 2 in 1 Convertible deep freezers, use it as per your ease as refrigerator or freezer, your all time solution to keep your food fresh for a longer period.

Eat Fresh & Stay Healthy with Haier Deep Freezers!