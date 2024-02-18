Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha Pakistan has prominent name as two-wheeler manufacturer of performance and style oriented bikes. The company offers wide range of units that are well-built, sharp-looking.

Despite being expensive than Honda and other Chinese variants, Yamaha's bikes are highly regarded and ranked highest in performance and reliability among the bike lover community.

Bikes likes YBR 125 and YBZ 125 bikes are designed to deal with Pakistani road conditions, courtesy of the robust wheels with shocks, and there is no compromise in performance.

Amid the rupee depreciation and import restrictions, Yamaha increased motorcycle prices multiple times as the auto industry is struggling amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Yamaha YBR 125 Price in Pakistan

Rs466,000

Yamaha YB 125Z Price in Pakistan

Rs396,000

Yamaha YB 125Z-DX Price in Pakistan

Rs454,000

Yamaha YB 125G Price in Pakistan

Rs485,000

YBR 125G Matte Gray Price in Pakistan

Rs488,000

