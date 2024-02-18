Yamaha Bikes latest price in Pakistan 2024

Yamaha Pakistan has prominent name as two-wheeler manufacturer of performance and style oriented bikes. The company offers wide range of units that are well-built, sharp-looking.
Despite being expensive than Honda and other Chinese variants, Yamaha's bikes are highly regarded and ranked highest in performance and reliability among the bike lover community.
Bikes likes YBR 125 and YBZ 125 bikes are designed to deal with Pakistani road conditions, courtesy of the robust wheels with shocks, and there is no compromise in performance.
Amid the rupee depreciation and import restrictions, Yamaha increased motorcycle prices multiple times as the auto industry is struggling amid an ongoing economic crisis.
Rs466,000
Rs396,000
Rs454,000
Rs485,000
Rs488,000
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jan-2024/yamaha-increases-bikes-prices-by-up-to-rs14-000-check-new-rates-herev
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
