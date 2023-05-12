Imran Khan finally allowed to leave IHC premises, leaves for Lahore

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, left the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for Lahore where he will be given a warm reception by his supporters.

Chairman Imran Khan is now with his personal staff & security squad on his way to Zaman Park, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/1DG1d78NUy — Musa Virk (@MusaNV18) May 12, 2023

Khan was kept inside the IHC's premises after being granted bail.

PTI Chairman was not allowed to leave IHC for three hours where he recorded a video messaage fo public and asked them to get ready for peaceful protest.

In his exclusive message he said 'I am illegally detained for last 3 hours despite my bail being approved'.

PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI exclusive video message: Get ready for peaceful protest. I am illegally detained for last 3 hours despite my bail being approved. pic.twitter.com/vYwjOvXg0v — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2023

Imran Khan will reach his Zaman Park residence amid tight security. Hundreds of his party workers and supporters are escorting Khan on way to Lahore.

More to follow...