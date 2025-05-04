DG ISPR, Tarar brief political leaders on national security

ISLAMABAD – Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Sunday briefed stakeholders on the country’s national security situation.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declined to attend the session. The decision was made after a meeting of PTI’s political committee, which emphasized the need for an All Parties Conference (APC) rather than a unilateral government briefing. The party argued that a unified national stance requires broader political inclusion.

During the session, participants were informed about the armed forces’ defence preparedness, diplomatic efforts, and Pakistan’s official position on recent developments.

Addressing a press conference following the Pahalgam incident, DG ISPR accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and making baseless allegations about the attack. He revealed that serving Indian army officers had confessed to involvement in terror activities in various parts of Pakistan, from Lahore to Balochistan.

He explained that a serving Indian officer maintained contact with a terrorist involved in bombings in Bhimber and Jalalpur Jattan. The terrorist, identified as Majeed, reportedly received funds from Indian handlers—Major Sandeep Verma (alias Sameer), Subedar Sukvinder (alias Sikander), and Havildar Amit (alias Adil Aman).

DG ISPR also shared what he called “irrefutable evidence,” including the arrest of an Indian-trained Pakistani terrorist on April 25 near Jhelum. Authorities recovered an IED, mobile phones, and Rs70,000 from the suspect.

He said India had orchestrated the Pahalgam incident and blamed Pakistan without offering any credible evidence—despite a week having passed since the attack.